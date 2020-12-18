Jewar airport gets official name; nod for logo, design

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The proposed international airport proposed at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar will now be officially known as Noida International Greenfield Airport.

The name, design and logo of the facility were approved by UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.

While giving his nod to the new name, CM Yogi said the state government would leave nothing to chance in making it a world-class aviation facility.

Yogi, who presided over the review meeting over the upcoming project with higher officials associated with the project in the state capital on Thursday, said it would be a pride of India and would come up as a global brand. He said the airport would add to the development of industrial infrastructure, boost tourism, promote exports, ease air traffic and lead to the creation of job opportunities.

The CM claimed that the civil aviation sector is a mean of making exponential progress ultimately strengthening the nation’s economy.

The Uttar Pradesh government has chosen Swiss infra giant Zurich Airport International AG for the development of Jewar airport.

The logo of the new airport has imagery of state bird Saras (crane) on it and its design has been prepared on the pattern of world-class airports in London, Moscow and Milan.UP’s Director and Special Secretary (Civil Aviation) Surendra Singh said the master plan of the new airport had been sent to the Union civil aviation ministry for approval.

He said, as per terms of the concession agreement, the process of signing the support agreement has to be done by April 5, 2021.

Singh said a letter in this regard had been sent and the same may be completed this month. According to the officer, the new airport would have two runways.

The number of runways would later be raised to five. It will initially have a passenger capacity of 1.2 crore per year. It would be developed in four phases and would have an annual capacity of flying 7 crore passengers in 2050.

Singh apprised the chief minister that the district administration had acquired 1,334 hectares of land for the airport.

Along with this, 48.097 hectares of land was acquired for resettlement and rehabilitation purpose. As of now, the land was acquired for the development of two runways while 3,418 hectares more would be acquired for developing three more runways later, he added.