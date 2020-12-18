STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonia Gandhi writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, seeks measures for welfare of SC/STs

Sonia Gandhi urged for schemes to promote entrepreneurship among SCs/STs and quota for them in awarding government contracts.

Published: 18th December 2020 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has shot off a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reminding him of the Common Minimum Agenda of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and urged to ensure development of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

This is the first time since the formation of the MVA government that the Congress president has written to Thackeray reminding him about the common agenda of the government and its commitment towards their implementation.

Sources said the letter comes following a complaint by Congress ministers in the MVA government regarding the ‘secondary’ treatment meted out to them.

In her letter, Sonia has said there should be more schemes that benefit the Dalit and tribal communities and the budget allocations for SC/ST welfare should also be proportionate to their share in the population.

She has also urged for schemes to promote entrepreneurship among SCs/STs and quota for them in awarding government contracts.

According to sources, Sonia’s missive to the CM to implement the common agenda in letter and spirit follows complaints by Congress leaders regarding fewer budget allocations by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to the ministries held by party leaders.

They had made a representation in his regard to the CM. He assured resolving the issue but nothing was done.

Interestingly, during the government’s anniversary celebration, Thackeray had quipped that Sonia had asked him if Congress ministers troubled him and he told her the NCP was there to handle.

