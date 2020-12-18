STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SpiceJet to restart seaplane flights between Statue of Unity and Sabarmati riverfront

The seaplane takes around 40 minutes to cover a distance of around 200 kms between the two destinations.

Published: 18th December 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Statue of unity, sardar patel

The Statue of Unity, built at a cost of Rs. 2,389 crore is a 182-metre memorial to Sardar Patel in Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet said on Friday it will restart seaplane flights between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad from December 27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 31 inaugurated the airline's seaplane service between the two destinations.

However, the airline suspended the service after a few days.

On Friday, SpiceJet said in a statement: "SpiceShuttle, the fully-owned subsidiary of SpiceJet, will resume its seaplane operations between Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront and Kevadia's Statue of Unity from December 27, 2020 with two daily flights on the route." "Bookings of the seaplane service for the passengers will open from December 20, 2020," it added.

The seaplane takes around 40 minutes to cover a distance of around 200 kms between the two destinations.

Floating jetties and water aerodrome buildings have been built at the riverfront and at pond-3 near Sardar Sarovar Dam (near the statue) to enable passengers to board and alight from the plane.

