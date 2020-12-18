STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC pursuing vindictive politics against political opponents: Mukul Roy

West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy

West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP national vice president Mukul Roy on Friday blamed the Trinamool Congress of slapping multiple false cases against the saffron party leaders who had earlier quit TMC and charged it of pursuing vindictive politics against political opponents.

Roy told reporters here that when he or Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh were in the TMC fold there were no cases against them.

"But ever since Arjun and I joined BJP, 55 cases were slapped against me and over 65 against him (Singh).

Arjun's son too has been charged with false cases after he joined politics," Roy told newspersons here.

"This (TMC) is a vindictive government which will be defeated in the next assembly election," he said.

Singh was present at the interaction.

To a question Roy welcomed the Supreme Court order on Friday granting interim protection to five BJP leaders, including himself, Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya in criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal and directing the state police not to take any coercive action.

"We hail the Supreme Court order, We know truth will prevail," he said.

Welcoming several panchayat members from Psschim Medinipur district who switched over from TMC to BJP, Roy said many of them are from the minority community.

"It shows people of different communities and faiths are uniting in Bengal under BJP to remove the undemocratic TMC government.

" He claimed that the ruling TMC will not be able to secure more than 100 out of the total 295 seats in the 2021 state polls with its leaders at different levels and ordinary activists quitting the party in droves.

He, however, did not want to comment if Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Dutta, who quit TMC Friday will join BJP.

Asked to comment on reservations expressed by Asansol MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo about TMC MLA and former chief of Asansol Municipal Corporation joining the BJP, Roy wondered why the media highlighted such issues and hinted it was not a serious one.

 

