Several protesting farmers queue up at Singhu border to register for blood donation camp

A four-member team of the NGO, along with nine members of the blood bank, started their camp here at the Singhu border on Sunday around 10.30 am and by 5 pm, 190 farmers had donated blood.

Published: 21st December 2020 06:39 PM

farmers protests

Farmers gather at Gazipur border during their protest against Centre's agri-laws in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several protesting farmers queued up here at the Singhu border on Monday to register their names for a blood donation camp set up by a Ludhiana-based NGO.

More than 240 protesting farmers have so far donated blood at the camp, which began on Sunday and has been set up by Rehras Sewa Society.

More than 240 protesting farmers have so far donated blood at the camp, which began on Sunday and has been set up by Rehras Sewa Society.

Sukhminder Singh, president of Rehras Sewa Society, said, "On the first day of our camp, we got a very good response from people here.

Around 190 people donated blood, which was overwhelming.

So, we decided to extend our camp.

" When asked what promoted them to start the camp here, Singh said Ludhiana has over 18 blood banks but ever since lockdown was implemented, no blood donation camps could be organised.

Citing acute shortage of blood in many banks, he said people from across Punjab come to Ludhiana to avail medical facilities.

"Our volunteers who had earlier visited the Singhu border to offer 'sewa' realised that people here are polite and generous.

They come forward as one to extend help.

So, we thought of setting up a camp here so that people in Ludhiana who are in need of blood in times of emergencies could avail the facility," Singh added.

Amanpreet Singh, 23, who has been at the protest site since Saturday, said, "I am from Ludhiana but I work in Gurgoan for a multinational company.

I come here during my weekend offs to join the protest along with a group of friends.

"  "Donating blood is a noble cause and if I can be of any help to someone, I am more than willing to do it.

Not only donating blood can save someone's life, it also keeps you fit in a way," he added.

  Another blood donar at the camp, Jagdish Singh, 50, from Mansa district in Punjab, said, "It is for a humanitarian cause and if this could help someone, what more do e if someone is in need of it."  

