Welfare of farmers, agriculture industry at core of govt initiatives: Javadekar

As farmer unions continue with their protest to demand repeal of the three agriculture laws, the Central government on Sunday had invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks.

Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing farmers' protests, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that the welfare of farmers and the agriculture industry is at the core of all Centre's initiatives and that the Narendra Modi government is doing its best to bring about emerging technologies in the field of agriculture.

Talking about the government's initiatives in the National e-Governance Project for Agriculture (NeGPA), Javadekar said the welfare of farmers and the agriculture industry is at the core of all Centre's initiatives.

"Modi Government is doing its best to bring about emerging technologies in agriculture by upgrading the National e-Governance Project for Agriculture (NeGPA).The welfare of farmers and the agriculture industry is at the core of all these initiatives by the govt," Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

As farmer unions continue with their protest to demand repeal of the three agriculture laws, the Central government on Sunday had invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation.

The government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers so far. On December 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with the 13 representatives of farm unions. However, a day later, farmer leaders rejected a proposal sent by the Centre.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

