India’s leopard population rises by 60 per cent in four years, crosses 12,000: Javadekar

However, the worrying trend has been the increase in the leopard-human conflict, with the wild cat forced to venture out of forest due to fragmented habitats owing to development.

Published: 22nd December 2020 03:53 AM

Leopard

Leopard (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The population of leopard in India has increased by 60 per cent since the 2014 census, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said on Monday.  

However, the worrying trend has been the increase in the leopard-human conflict, with the wild cat forced to venture out of forest due to fragmented habitats owing to development, according to the ‘Status of Leopard in India 2018’ report, released by Javadekar, which says India now has 12,852 leopards.

“India now has 12,852 leopards as compared to the previous estimate of 7,910 conducted in 2014. More than 60% increase in population has been recorded. The States of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra recorded the highest leopard estimates at 3,421, 1,783 and 1,690 respectively,” says the report.

“Despite their widespread distribution,  leopard habitats are being increasingly fragmented,  and such small fragmented areas with low wild prey densities cannot harbour a sizable population of leopards,” it adds.  

It further says that the intense conflicts are mostly reported from hills of Shivalik-Terai landscape and parts of Central India.  

The report suggested that with leopards venturing out into human habitations more often, developmental projects need appropriate mitigation measures and greener technology to sustain not only leopards but also other carnivores and biodiversity in general.  

India’s world record tiger survey also estimated the population of leopards and the tiger range was found a home to 12,852 (12,172-13,535) leopards. They occur in prey rich protected areas as well as multi-use forests. 

Leap in numbers

  • 12,852  in 2018.

  • 7,910 in 2014.

  • Madhya Pradesh: 3,421.

  • Maharashtra: 1,690.

  • Karnataka: 1,783.

