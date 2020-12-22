This protest will only grow stronger: All India Kisan Sabha on farmers' stir

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The farmer protest is emerging stronger despite the hate and propaganda of the government to defame the movement, said a union leader. All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah reiterated that the farmers are firm that the protest will only grow stronger until the government repeals the three central laws.

“Despite the hate and propaganda of the government to defame our movement, the protest has been emerging stronger. We will defeat the government and not let this anti-farmer, anti-poor law be implemented,” Mollah said at the end of a Janta parliament that concluded on Monday.

The three-day virtual consultation on the farmer protest had an array of speakers including veteran journalist P Sainath, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, social activists Aruna Roy, Shankar Singh, Nikhil Dey, and Kavita Krishnan among others.

“Since the passage of these laws affect all, this campaign is not to save farmers but to save India. There has been a lot of misinformation and propaganda against the movement. We pledge to expose misinformation and propaganda,” Roy said.

Tribal activist T Senthil Kumar appealed the people at large to come together against the farm laws, which he said, should have benefitted the farmers.

“We will become slaves of corporates therefore, adivasis are prepared to continue fighting against the laws which will snatch all decision making powers from farmers.”

The Janata parliament passed a resolution seeking repealing of the laws, a session of parliament to discuss the agrarian crisis, called for organised public action against the corporates and government policy of privatising agriculture.