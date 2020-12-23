STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Couldn't have word with Amit Shah, rues baul singer who fed Union Home Minister

Das said he was happy to have Shah at his residence and savour the delicacies and listen to his baul song but was upset as he did not get a chance to speak.

Published: 23rd December 2020 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Folk singer Basudeb Das performing during the vist of Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | Twitter/@AmitShah)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Baul singer Basudeb Das on Wednesday rued he could not have a word with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he left the poor folk artiste's Santiniketan home shortly after having lunch there on Sunday.

Das, whom TMC Birbhum district chief Anubrata Mondal promised financial help from the West Bengal government, said he will attend Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rally in the district on December 29.

"I had a few things to tell to Amit Shah Ji, who is such a big person. I wanted to tell him about the condition of baul artistes and whether something could be done (to improve it).

"The state is already offering us help but whether there could be some central initiative. But most importantly, I wished to tell him about the financial difficulties I am facing to fund my daughter's higher education, who has recently passed MA," Das told reporters at the TMC office, with Mondal sitting beside him.

Das said he was happy to have Shah at his residence and savour the delicacies and listen to his baul song but was upset as he did not get a chance to speak to the Union home minister.

"Neither did any BJP leader get in touch with me after Amit Shah Ji left," he said.

Mondal said, "BJP may have forgotten Basudeb Baul after that day but we are by their side 365 days. He will get financial support from the state government."

Das said he had been regularly getting rice and wheat under the state government's free ration distribution for the poor during the lockdown period.

BJP national general secretary Anupam Hazra, who had overseen the Shah's lunch programme at Das's residence, said in a Facebook post, "The TMC woke up to the plight of Basudeb only after Amit Shah Ji had lunch and not in all these years. This shows the BJP takes the lead in spotting the poor people in society."

"If any poor family gets state government help after Amit Shah Ji has lunch at their home, there will be more such lunch programmes.

"Also, we know after 2021 assembly polls, the same Basudeb Baul will share his experience of being lifted from his home by TMC," Hazra added.

In a similar incident in November, local TMC leaders had met the members of a tribal family in Bankura district and offered them help after Shah had lunch at their residence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah West Bengal Basudeb Das BJP
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp