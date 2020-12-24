Amazon threat case: Final court hearing against MNS chief Raj Thackeray on January 5

By PTI

MUMBAI: A civil court here will hear on January 5 a suit filed by Amazon against the MNS and its chief Raj Thackeray over alleged threat by his partyfor non- inclusion of Marathi as an option on the e-commerce giant's app, a lawyer said on Thursday.

Thackeray and MNS office-bearer Akhil Chitre, another respondent, on Tuesday filed their affidavits in response to the suit following which the civil court at suburban Dindoshi posted the matter for final hearing on January 5, the plainfiff's lawyer, Akshay Purkar, said.

Amazon has filed the civil suit against the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and its affiliate which had allegedly threatened to block the firm's operations in Mumbai if did not include Marathi as one of the preferred languages on it mobile application or website.