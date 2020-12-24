STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baseless, complete travesty of truth: Opposition hits out at PM over farmers protests

n a joint statement on Thursday, Congress, NCP, DMK, PAGD, RJD, SP, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), AIFB and RSP leaders expressed their solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Published: 24th December 2020 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition party leaders have termed the allegations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has accused the parties of lying to the farmers, as "baseless", stating that such accusations are a "complete travesty of truth".

"PM must stop baseless accusations, repeal farm laws.

We, the undersigned, register our strong protest against the baseless allegations being made by Prime Minister Modi, accusing the opposition parties of "repeatedly lying" to the farmers about the new farm laws and using them for their politics.

The Prime Minister's accusations are a complete travesty of truth.

"We, the undersigned, have expressed our solidarity with the protesting farmers. The call for this ongoing historic struggle was given by more than 500 kisan organisations from all over the country under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). Many of us had opposed these agri laws when they were being enacted in Parliament without discussions or a proper consideration. MPs who sought a vote were suspended," the statement said.

In an hour-long address to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh on December 18, Modi reiterated his government's commitment to the welfare of farmers and explained how the three farm laws against which thousands of farmers are protesting are a step towards making their lives better.

The prime minister slammed the opposition for misleading the farmers, debunked the rumours around the farm laws and compared his government's agriculture report card with that of the previous government.

"Among the many unsubstantiated accusations made, one of them is that those who spoke of agrarian reforms in election manifestos earlier are now opposing (the farm laws).

Yes, we are for reforms, but what sort of reforms? Opposition parties seek reforms to strengthen Indian agriculture; enhance the prosperity of our farmers; and ensure continued food security for our people and the country.

The present farm laws undermine these very objectives.

"Among the 'big lies' that the opposition is supposedly spreading is on the MSP. The PM claims implementing the Swaminathan Commission Report in this regard. This report had recommended an MSP of C2+50 per cent, while this government, at best, implements A2+50 per cent. In fact, this government told the Supreme Court its inability to implement C2+50 per cent MSP. Who is spreading untruths?" the parties asked.

They also denied the accusation that they are shooting from the shoulders of the farmers in order to regain lost political ground and said despite tall claims of implementing a higher MSP, farmers' distress due to indebtedness is growing, leaving a record number of them with no other recourse than committing suicide.

"We, the undersigned, demand that the present agri laws be repealed along with the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Following this, discussions on agrarian reforms must be held by the central government with the farmers and all stakeholders. On the basis of these consultations, new enactments may be considered by Parliament, if necessary, by convening a special or a joint session," the statement said.

It has been signed by Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), D Raja of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Manoj Bhattacharya of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, Farooq Abdullah of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Sitaram Yechury of the CPI(M), Debabrata Biswas of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), TR Baalu of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Dipankar Bhattacharya of the CPI(ML).

