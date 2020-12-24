STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security forces bust Al-Badr terror module in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, four arrested

Information disclosed by them led to the seizure of concealed arms and ammunition, the spokesperson said.

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

SRINAGAR:  Security forces have busted a terror module of the Al-Badr outfit by arresting four militant associates in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

During the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in Dadsara and Larmoh villages of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesperson said.

He said four militant associates of the Al-Badr outfit were arrested during the operation.

The official identified them as Yawar Aziz Dar and Sajad Ahmad Parray (both residents of Larmoh), and Abid Majeed Sheikh and Showkat Ahmad Dar from Dadsara.

Information disclosed by them led to the seizure of concealed arms and ammunition, the spokesperson said.

An AK-56 rifle along with a magazine and 28 rounds, and a hand grenade were found, the spokesman said.

He said a case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

