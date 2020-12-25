STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid farmers' unrest, 10 unions boycott meet on framing labour code rules

RSS affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) participated in the meeting and demanded that the new wage definition limiting allowances at 50% of the total salary should not be frozen.

Published: 25th December 2020 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, finance, money

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Several trade and labour unions on Thursday boycotted a virtual meeting called by the Centre for tripartite consultation to frame rules for four labour codes, saying physical presence of all stakeholders is necessary for such an exercise. They also sought separate meetings to discuss each code threadbare. 

As for the RSS affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), it participated in the meeting and demanded that the new wage definition limiting allowances at 50% of the total salary should not be frozen.

While the union cited the Supreme Court’s verdict in a Vivekananda Vidyalaya case last year to buttress its point, the fact remains that the 50% cap would increase social security deductions like provident fund.

The BMS also demanded the scrapping of the maximum daily work hour limit set at 12 in the code, called spread over, saying most countries in the world do not have such a provision.

Instead, overtime with double wages should be provided, it said. Also, for calculating minimum wages, the average family size should be taken as six members, it recommended.

The framing of rules for the four labour codes — The Code on Wages, The Industrial Relations Code, The Social Security Code and The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code — is currently underway.

Draft copies of the rules have been in public domain since November for offering suggestions. 

While the government packaged the new labour codes as major reforms for employee welfare and social security, trade unions alleged that the provisions will expose workers to the hire-and-fire regime. 

BMS against 50% allowances cap

“The wage definition limiting allowances to 50 per cent of total salary should not be frozen.... Group 4 Security case (of SC) previously has mandated 100 per cent allowances to be part of salary,” the BMS said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh RSS labour codes
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp