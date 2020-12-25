STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Christmas in new normal: Punjab withdraws night curfew; festivities dampened in Mumbai

Several churches in the city had made arrangements for one member from each local family to attend the Christmas mass so as to avoid large gatherings in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 25th December 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

A roadside vendor selling Christmas souvenirs takes a picture of his daughter on his mobile phone as they wait for buyers on the eve of Christmas in Mumbai, India, Thursday. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai is all set to ring in Christmas festivities from Thursday midnight, though night curfew and restrictions on mass prayers have come as a disappointment for the Christian community.

But many of these programs had to be canceled when the civic authorites imposed a night curfew after a new variant of the virus found in the UK caused worldwide alarm.

"There is disappointment in the Christian community as the number of people who can attend the prayers is very small due to new restrictions," said Fr Nigel Barrett, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay.

Several Churches have canceled the mass, he added.

Areas such as Mahim, Dadar, Matunga, IC Colony in Borivali, Bandra West, Santacruz East, Chembur and Malad have a sizable Christian population.

"Night curfew came as a shock to the whole community, especially when there are no cases of the new strain in India and to add to it, the last minute restrictions for mass prayer have made the celebration even more difficult," said Collin Rodrigues, a resident of Umerkhadi area.

Most churches have advanced midnight mass prayers to the Christmas eve while some churches have made arrangements to allow people to attend the mass prayer online.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government lifted the coronavirus curfew for Thursday night in view of the Christmas celebrations.

The government had impose the night curfew in the state to check the spread of coronavirus earlier this month.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the curfew will be lifted on Thursday night to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

He further said the night curfew will be lifted from December 25 to 27 in Fatehgarh Sahib in view of the Shaheedi Jor Mela.

Shaheedi Jor Mela is held every year to mark the martyrdom of two sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

