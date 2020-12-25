STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

This year's icing on Christmas cake in Kolkata: Symbols of political parties

A woman and her friends have opened a stall of homemade cakes with icing designed as lotus (BJP symbol), twin flowers and grass (ruling TMC), hand and sickle-hammer (Congress and CPM).

Published: 25th December 2020 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

A woman sells cakes decorated with political party symbols for the upcoming Christmas festival in Kolkata Wednesday Dec. 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: With the state Assembly elections due next year, Christmas cakes this time have got different icings -- political party symbols.

A woman and her friends have opened a stall of homemade cakes with icing designed as lotus (BJP symbol), twin flowers and grass (ruling TMC), hand and sickle-hammer (Congress and CPM).

Piyali Sarker told ANI that she came up with the idea to stand out.

"My friends and I have been making cakes for a long time. We thought we should make something that would stand out and with the state elections coming up, we hoped that people would find this interesting and attractive," Sarker said.

She added that sales have increased and they had been selling at least five cakes every day.

Many customers were delighted at the new look of the classic Christmas dessert.

"I was in the area and this (Piyali's cake) caught my eye. I saw the cake with the BJP logo and found it very interesting. This comes just in time for the Bara Din (Christmas, which celebrates Jesus Christ's birth), and combined with the anticipation of the upcoming elections, this is very exciting," said a customer.

According to Sarker, she didn't price the cakes high to attract more people.

"We are selling these cakes at a reasonable price with a slim profit margin, as right now, we want people to know about us and spread the word. It takes about an hour to make one cake," she said.

"The TMC and BJP cakes are the most popular among the people. We have also received a lot of orders, not from political parties, but from ordinary people," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool BJP Congress CPM Christmas Cakes Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp