Amid Punjab farmers' protests, PM Modi pays tribute to Sikh Gurus; remembers their sacrifices

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Sikh Gurus and remembered their sacrifices and stated that they helped preserve the present fabric of India and keep it intact.

Addressing the nation through 72nd edition of his monthly radio programme and the last 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2020 on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that it is a day to remember those who made a supreme sacrifice to protect our millennia-old culture, civilization and traditions from the cruel misdemeanours of tyrants and tormentors.

"On this day the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzade Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were immured alive. The tyrants wanted Sahibzade to renounce their faith; abandon the teachings of the great Guru tradition. But, our Sahibzade showed amazing courage and determination even at that tender age," he said.

"During the immurement, as stones began piling up, gradually raising the height of the wall....... Death staring into the face.....despite that, they did not budge even a bit. It was on this day itself that Guru Gobind Singh ji's mother -Mata Gujari attained martyrdom. About a week ago, it was the Martyrdom Day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji too," he added.

PM Modi also recalled his visit to Gurudwara Rakabganj in New Delhi where he offered floral tributes and paid his obeisance to Guru Tegh Bahadur.

"During this very month, inspired by Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji, many people sleep on the floor. People reminisce the supreme sacrifices made by family members of Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji with immense reverence," he said.

"This martyrdom served as a new beacon of learning for entire humanity; for the country. This martyrdom served towards the great deed of protecting our civilization. We are indebted to this martyrdom. Once again I bow to the martyrdom of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, Mata Gujari, Guru Gobind Singh ji and the four Sahibzade. Several such sacrifices have preserved the present fabric of India, keeping it intact," he said.