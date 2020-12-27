Defection of JD(U) MLAs to BJP in Arunachal Pradesh strains relationship between the ally parties

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: JD-U leaders have avoided commenting directly on the development in Arunachal Pradesh, where six out of their seven MLAs have defected to BJP, but it seems the party is not going to let this pass as usual. Disgruntled JD(U) leaders have decided to act appropriately at an appropriate time in future.

"We are not in hurry to act in vindictive way but we don't forget any kind of political treatment meted out to our party", a senior JDU leader, preferring anonymity, said after the end of first day of the JD-U's two day long national executive meeting, on Saturday.

Sources said that the Arunachal Pradesh development was discussed in detail besides the party expansion and strengthening plans. Disgruntled over BJP's welcome to the MLAs belonging to an ally party, the JD(U) resolved strongly to take appropriate actions to strengthen the party in addition to ensuring proper pan-India expansion.

Sources from JDU said that questions have started to crop up, especially after the Arunachal Pradesh development, about how the party will field candidates in the upcoming assembly elections of West Bengal in more than 75 seats.

Prior to the start of the national executive meeting, senior leader KC Tyagi expressed his displeasure against the Arunachal Pradesh development saying that it was not a friendly act on the part of BJP.

The National Executive Meeting of JDU continued for more than 2 hours with more than 225 party leaders including 25 national leaders under the chairmanship of Nitish Kumar.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari asked CM Nitish Kumar to be wary of BJP in Bihar as the Arunachal Pradesh development could repeat in Bihar.

"I think Nitish Kumar should shun his ego and come forward. The grand alliance will welcome him", Tiwari told the media. Tiwari challenged Nitish Kumar to desert the NDA. He said that BJP's strategy is to reduce the JDU and Nitish Kumar's political stature and the Arunachal Pradesh incident must be seen on parallel with the revolt of LJP chief Chirag Paswan.

In the same way, Tej Pratap Yadav-the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, said that the JDU has come on the verge of disintegration again."Nitish Kumar has stabbed himself by going with the BJP", he told the media.

Some reliable sources from NDA have also said that Arunachal Pradesh development will certainly strain the relationship with JDU.

"No leader of both BJP and JDU officially will react on the Arunachal Pradesh development but trust deficit has started between BJP and JDU, which may result in an unexpected development ahead”, said a NDA leader.

It is also believed that unity in NDA may not continue longer in the state and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's proboble release on bail might turn the status quo.

Hinting at this, Tej Pratap Yadav also predicted that the grand alliance, led by RJD, will soon form its government in Bihar.

Reliable sources from Mahagatbandhan said that if Nitish Kumar agrees to make Tejashwi Yadav CM, the RJD might even project Nitish Kumar as next PM face of the Opposition for the 2024 LS elections.



"Wait for next five to six months in Bihar politics, a new kind of development may take place giving rise to a new alternative in national politics from the state", said a senior Mahagatbandhan leader.

