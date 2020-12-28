STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After Arunachal jolt, Nitish says he had no desire to become CM, BJP can have the post

The statement comes days after six of seven legislators of the JD(U) in Arunachal Pradesh defected to its NDA partner, BJP.

Published: 28th December 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said he had no desire to become the CM and the BJP could make its own CM.

During the JD(U)'s national executive meeting, Kumar said that he is not attached to the position. "I had no desire to become the Chief Minister. I had said that the public had given its mandate and anyone can be made the Chief Minister, BJP could make its own Chief Minister," said Kumar.

The statement comes days after six of seven legislators of the JD(U) in Arunachal Pradesh defected to its NDA partner, BJP.

However, Kumar had earlier made it clear that the developments of Arunachal Pradesh will have no bearing on Bihar's politics as there is "no dispute" in its alliance government in Bihar.

Nitish had recently quit from the post of party chief and handed over JD(U) to party leader Ramchandra Prasad Singh.

ALSO READ | RJD challenges Nitish Kumar to snap ties with BJP after Arunachal embarrassment

Kumar is heading National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar having JD(U), BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as its constituents.

The NDA had secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly in November. The BJP secured 74 seats, JD(U) 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. 

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said that Nitish Kumar did not want to become the CM but he accepted to become the CM on the request of JDU, BJP, and VIP leaders.

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar's close confidant RCP Singh takes over as new JD(U) president

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Sushil said, "He (Nitish Kumar) did not want to be the Chief Minister. BJP and JDU leaders told him that we fought the poll on his name and vision and said that people had voted for him. In the end, he accepted to become the CM on request of JDU, BJP, and VIP leaders."

"Leaders of JD (U) have said that whatever has happened in Arunachal Pradesh will not affect the alliance in Bihar and Bihar government. BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar is unbreakable. The government will work for five years under the guidance of Nitish Kumar," he added.

His statement comes a day after incumbent Bihar Chief Minister said he had no desire to become the CM and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could make its own Chief Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar CM post JD(U) Arunachal Pradesh BJP NDA
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp