STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam tables bill to convert madrassas into general schools

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government was not taking any steps to close down or regulate the private madrasas.

Published: 28th December 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Madrasa

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam’s BJP-led coalition government introduced a bill in the Assembly on Monday to convert the state-run madrassas into general educational institutes with effect from the next financial year.

The Assam Repealing Bill, 2020 seeks to repeal the Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialization) Act, 1995 and the Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialization of Services of Employees and Re-Organisation of Madrassa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.

After the bill’s introduction in the House triggered a protest from opposition parties, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government was not taking any steps to close down or regulate the private madrasas.

“The teachers and the non-teaching staff of the madrasas, provincialised under the two Acts, will not face any difficulties. There is a clause that says notwithstanding such repeal of the Act, anything done or any action taken under the Acts so repealed before the date of commencement of the Repealing Act shall be deemed to have been validly done or taken under the Repeal Act,” Sarma said.

The bill proposed to convert the madrassa institutes into upper primary, high, and higher secondary schools with no change of status and pay, allowances, and service conditions of the teaching and the non-teaching staff.

Madrasa education in Assam, which has over 600 such state-run institutes, was introduced in 1915. The government annually spends Rs 260 crore on the state-run madrasas and the Sanskrit “tols” (Sanskrit-learning centres).

In February this year, the state government said “religious teachings cannot be imparted with government funds in a secular country”.

Assam has 189 high madrassas. Apart from the conventional subjects such as mathematics, science, English, etc, they have a subject on theology which carries 50 marks. The government decided to drop this subject and remove the word “madrasa” from the institutes.

“We’ve taken a historical decision to secularise the state’s education system,” Sarma, who is also the Education Minister, had said recently after the state cabinet had approved the proposal to turn the state-run madrasas into general schools.

The government is also converting 97 state-run Sanskrit “tols” into study centres of Indian history and ancient Indian culture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madrassa education Assam madrassas Islamic studies Assam madrassa act
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp