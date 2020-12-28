‘Brain dead’ woman saves 4 lives on Chirstmas in NCR 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 41-year-old woman, who lost her life to Aneurysmal bleeding (bleeding in the brain) on Christmas eve, turned a lifesaver for four people who were donated her organs. Her heart, liver and both kidneys were transplanted to four patients in different hospitals of the National Capital Region (NCR) who desperately needed these transplants.

The deceased, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was rushed to the Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali with a complaint of headache and dizziness on December 19. The doctors diagnosed her as suffering from immediate Aneurysmal bleed (bleeding from dilated blood vessels of the brain). Despite sustained efforts by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, her condition continued to deteriorate and she was declared brain dead on December 24.

After counselling, her family agreed for organ donation and her heart, kidneys, and liver were harvested. With clockwork precision, a green corridor was created by Ghaziabad and Delhi police between Max Hospital, Vaishali and Max Hospital, Saket for seamless transfer of the heart. The distance of 23.8 KM was covered in just 18 mins on December 25.

Dr Kewal Krishan, Director Heart Transplant & LVAD Program, at the Saket hospital said that the heart has been transplanted in a 56-year-old patient from Uttrakhand who suffered end-stage heart failure. “After getting the family’s consent, we immediately informed NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation), which allocated the organs.

Various teams worked through the night to harvest and transplant retrieved organs,” said Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, Vice President - Operations of the Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali. The kidney was transplanted in a 37-year-old female patient from Ghaziabad suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

The liver was transplanted in a 59-year-old female patient from Delhi suffering from Chronic liver disease with Hepato-cellular carcinoma. Both were transplanted At Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali. The second kidney was transported to Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon in just 45 mins in an ambulance.