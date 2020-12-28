STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Brain dead’ woman saves 4 lives on Chirstmas in NCR 

A 41-year-old woman, who lost her life to Aneurysmal bleeding (bleeding in the brain) on Christmas eve, turned a lifesaver for four people who were donated her organs.

Published: 28th December 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 41-year-old woman, who lost her life to Aneurysmal bleeding (bleeding in the brain) on Christmas eve, turned a lifesaver for four people who were donated her organs. Her heart, liver and both kidneys were transplanted to four patients in different hospitals of the National Capital Region (NCR) who desperately needed these transplants. 

The deceased, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was rushed to the Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali with a complaint of headache and dizziness on December 19. The doctors diagnosed her as suffering from immediate Aneurysmal bleed (bleeding from dilated blood vessels of the brain). Despite sustained efforts by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, her condition continued to deteriorate and she was declared brain dead on December 24.  

After counselling, her family agreed for organ donation and her heart, kidneys, and liver were harvested. With clockwork precision, a green corridor was created by Ghaziabad and Delhi police between Max Hospital, Vaishali and Max Hospital, Saket for seamless transfer of the heart. The distance of 23.8 KM was covered in just 18 mins on December 25.

Dr Kewal Krishan, Director Heart Transplant & LVAD Program, at the Saket hospital said that the heart has been transplanted in a 56-year-old patient from Uttrakhand who suffered end-stage heart failure. “After getting the family’s consent, we immediately informed NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation), which allocated the organs.

Various teams worked through the night to harvest and transplant retrieved organs,” said Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, Vice President - Operations of the Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali. The kidney was transplanted in a 37-year-old female patient from Ghaziabad suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

The liver was transplanted in a 59-year-old female patient from Delhi suffering from Chronic liver disease with Hepato-cellular carcinoma. Both were transplanted At Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali. The second kidney was transported to Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon in just 45 mins in an ambulance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
organ transplant organ donation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp