STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP: Underworld don Chhota Rajan, Munna Bajrangi figure on postal stamps

The Chief Post Master has clarified that the employees should have been careful in verifying the pictures.

Published: 28th December 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

The Chief Post Master said that further investigation will be done into this matter.  (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

KANPUR (UP): In a surprising turn of events, a post office in Kanpur released the stamps of criminals Chhota Rajan and Munna Bajrangi. 

The Chief Post Master has clarified that the employees should have been careful in verifying the pictures.

"Postal department provides the facility to get 'My Stamp' made, by submitting a form along with ID. Our employees should have been careful in verifying pics," said Himanshu Mishra, Chief Post Master, Kanpur.

"The procedure of My Stamp is very easy and anyone can get it done. Even the customers need to be responsible and not indulge in anything like this," he added.

The Chief Post Master said that further investigation will be done into this matter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhota Rajan Munna Bajrangi postal stamps UP post office Kanpur
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp