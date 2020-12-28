UP: Underworld don Chhota Rajan, Munna Bajrangi figure on postal stamps

By ANI

KANPUR (UP): In a surprising turn of events, a post office in Kanpur released the stamps of criminals Chhota Rajan and Munna Bajrangi.

The Chief Post Master has clarified that the employees should have been careful in verifying the pictures.

"Postal department provides the facility to get 'My Stamp' made, by submitting a form along with ID. Our employees should have been careful in verifying pics," said Himanshu Mishra, Chief Post Master, Kanpur.

"The procedure of My Stamp is very easy and anyone can get it done. Even the customers need to be responsible and not indulge in anything like this," he added.

The Chief Post Master said that further investigation will be done into this matter.