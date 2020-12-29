STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP taunts, Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s absence on foundation day

The Congress leader's visit came at a time when the party is scheduled to hold elections to appoint its new chief early next year.  

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi stand with other party leaders and workers during the Congress party 136th foundation day celebrations at AICC in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the BJP took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his foreign trip while the Congress celebrated its 136th foundation day on Monday, the party defended its former chief, saying everyone has right to undertake personal visits and that the BJP was indulging in “low-level politics”. 

On Sunday, Rahul flew to Milan, while Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also skipped the flag hoisting ceremony at party headquarters due to her health. Party general secretary KC Venugopal said the BJP leaves no opportunity to target Rahul.

“Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. Rahul Gandhi is not the party president still, he has participated in all events that the party requested him to. The BJP is indulging in low-level politics,” he added.

The Congress leader’s visit came at a time when the party is scheduled to hold elections to appoint its new chief early next year.  

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala came out in defence of Gandhi, saying he is currently not the party chief and has performed all the duties entrusted to him by the organisation.

The former party chief left for Italy on Sunday afternoon, a day ahead of the party's 136th foundation day, prompting many BJP leaders to take a swipe at him and the Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi's holiday in India has ended and he has gone back to Italy," Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh had tweeted.

Surjewala said the BJP should not have any objection to Gandhi visiting an ailing relative.

"Rahul Gandhi has gone out on a short personal visit to meet up with an ailing relative, who is seriously sick. He has not gone out on a holiday. He also meets up with his maternal grandmother this time of the year, every year. I don't think the BJP should have objections to him visiting an ailing relative," he told reporters.

He said today the issue is not about Rahul Gandhi but of farmers protesting in the cold, and alleged that the prime minister or his ministers do not have time to meet them.

"Why don't the ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the prime minister of the country take care of the farmers? Instead of abusing the opposition, why don't they pay attention to running the country? "Why doesn't the prime minister and minister go 20 kilometers and talk to the farmers? Why is the prime minister so arrogant that he is not ready to talk to farmers," he asked.

Targeting Rahul, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: “The Congress is celebrating its 136th Foundation Day and Rahul Gandhi has disappeared. It’s so unfortunate for the Congress that the person being considered for the post of party chief is absent on the foundation day of the party. Nobody knows which country he is in.”

In a video message, Sonia urged party leaders and workers to unite in fighting dictatorship and protecting the country’s democracy, Constitution and the countrymen.

Sonia said the country is going through difficult times as prevailing before independence.

(With PTI Inputs)

