STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bangladesh 1971 war: Congress to celebrate golden anniversary

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee is also in the panel. 

Published: 30th December 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

File pictures of fighters posing on a tank during the Liberation War.

File pictures of fighters posing on a tank during the Liberation War. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To project the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war as an achievement of the Congress government under former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the party on Tuesday set up a committee under former defence minister AK Antony to plan and coordinate the activities for commemorating the 50th anniversary of the historic event. 

“The Congress President has approved the formation of the committee to plan and coordinate the activities of the Indian National Congress to commemorate the historic 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War won in 1971, which holds testimony to the special relationship between our two countries,” the party said.

The panel includes Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and former Union minister Jitendra Singh. Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee is also in the panel. 

The 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War is being projected as the achievement of its government at a time when the party has been targeting the Modi government over issues related to national security including the LAC face-off with China.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh Liberation Bangladesh Liberation war Congress Indira Gandhi Indo-Pak war Pakistan
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Doctors see patients with Covid-like chest lesions, warn of second wave
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp