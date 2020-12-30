Bangladesh 1971 war: Congress to celebrate golden anniversary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To project the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war as an achievement of the Congress government under former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the party on Tuesday set up a committee under former defence minister AK Antony to plan and coordinate the activities for commemorating the 50th anniversary of the historic event.

“The Congress President has approved the formation of the committee to plan and coordinate the activities of the Indian National Congress to commemorate the historic 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War won in 1971, which holds testimony to the special relationship between our two countries,” the party said.

The panel includes Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and former Union minister Jitendra Singh. Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee is also in the panel.

The 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War is being projected as the achievement of its government at a time when the party has been targeting the Modi government over issues related to national security including the LAC face-off with China.