Bengal reports first case of new Covid strain as UK returnee tests positive

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A young UK returnee, who landed in Kolkata airport recently, tested positive for the new coronavirus strain. The state health department has come to know that at least 590 persons comprising flight crews, passengers, and airport staff, were exposed to him.

The youth has been admitted to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital. The state health department convened an emergency meeting.

"We have identified those who were exposed to the UK returnee. They have been kept under strict surveillance. They may be sent for isolation after RT-PCR test," said an official of the state government.

On Tuesday night, the Union Health Ministry sent an email to the state health department informing that a new strain of corona had been found in the body of a young man from Kolkata. After returning from Britain, the young man's corona report was positive and he has been admitted to the medical college as a precautionary measure. However, he still has no symptoms.

Ajay Chakraborty, the state's chief health officer, said, ‘’The state health department is determined to prevent the transmission of this super spreader strain.’’

The state health department issued guidelines asking those who recently returned to the state from Britain should at home in isolation even if though their test report came negative. The state government is thinking of re-examining them and sending them to isolation if necessary.

According to the health department, the state health department is also working hard to prevent the transmission of this new strain. On Wednesday, health officials have held meetings throughout the day.