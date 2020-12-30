STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt to scale down Republic Day celebrations amid COVID-19 crisis  

As a mark of special gesture, the Band from neighbouring country Bangladesh will be participating this year.

Published: 30th December 2020 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Soldiers march during the 71st Republic Day parade.

Soldiers marching during the Republic Day parade (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the government has decided to scale down the Republic Day celebrations next year.

According to sources, from the elaborate Parade to the number of guests -- everything has been reduced to half. There will also be age restrictions on children desirous of attending the Parade display.

The Parade marching distance has been cut short to 3.5kilometer from the inital 8.5 km and the Parade will culminate at National stadium in place of Red Fort. Keeping the social distancing in mind, the number of soldiers in each Marching contingent has been reduced to only 96 marchers, 12 rows and 8 columns.

As a mark of special gesture, the Band from neighbouring country Bangladesh will be participating this year. Bangladesh is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of its Independence.

The spectator strength has also been drastically cut down from 1,25000 to 25000 this year and all participants will be made to wear masks.

There will be only 40 children from 4 schools aged above 15 years in attendance. The number of likely tableaux, according to sources, will be 16 from States and Union Territories and 6 from the various Departments and Ministries.

The number of tickets for the R-Day Parade sold from counters for the convenience of common people has also been reduced to 4,500.

The Republic Day Parade is presided over by the President of India at Rajpath in New Delhi, which showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage and military prowess. There is the 21 Gun salute, unfurling of the National Flag, and singing of the National Anthem followed by a march past.

