Air Force deploys helicopter to douse Nagaland valley fire, Manipur CM calls for help

GUWAHATI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed a Mi-17V5 helicopter to douse a devastating fire in the state’s Dzukou Valley.



“Based on the requisition by government of Nagaland, the headquarters of Eastern Air Command, IAF has launched a Mi-17V5 helicopter. It is equipped with Bambi Bucket for fire-fighting,” Shillong-based Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said.



The fire broke out at a hillock in Dzukou range on Tuesday and it is still raging. The valley, located on the Nagaland-Manipur border, is a popular tourist destination.



Official sources in Nagaland said local volunteers and forest rangers had been stationed at strategic sites to monitor the situation.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday morning tweeted: “This photo is clicked at 8.30 am from Mao side at Mount Khugho. (Dzuko FIRE). It has already crossed Mount ASIi, the highest peak of Manipur. If the wind direction going to southern side, there is high possibility of entering in the thickest forest call Koziirii in Manipur. Need help.”

As pre-scheduled, Nagaland Governor RN Ravi and his family members visited the valley on Wednesday. However, on their way back, they had to take a detour to reach their vehicles as by that time the inferno engulfed the adjacent areas.



Moreover, what made the task of the authorities, engaged in dousing the fire difficult, was a gust that blew all day long on Wednesday, forcing them to suspend their operation.



The valley is known for its natural environment, seasonal flowers and flora and fauna.