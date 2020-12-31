UK flights could have been allowed with strict checks, feel passengers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air-passengers reacted strongly to the extension on suspension of India-UK flights till January 7, with many asserting that the flights could have been allowed with strict guidelines and restrictions in place.

Many of them took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the announcement made by the Indian government of extending the suspension of flights till January 7. “Sir why extend for 7 days. Strict regulations could be implemented from 1st Jan as well. This is only causing loss of money in already trying times and inconvenience to all. Plus you are subjecting Indian citizens in UK to more danger from strain by staying here in UK,” tweeted Maanshi , an air-passenger.

Another traveller Yashasvi Sharma said, “This extension of ban is absurd as I don’t understand what difference would 7 days make. Anyways, after 7thJan as mentioned strict regulations will be imposed on travel so why not to implement these strict rules from 1stJan itself..This is just causing inconvenience and loss of money as many students like me are waiting to join their universities in Jan (sic).”

More than 25 countries have suspended air travel to the United Kingdom over the new Covid strain.

Mohit Wadhwa, another aggrieved passenger, urged for air services with strict protocols. “Dear Sir, We are stuck here in the UK from 23rd December as my work assignment has already been closed. Please put your strict guidelines but start flights from/to the UK from January 1st itself so that we don’t have to suffer financial loss and mental stress.”