5000-year-old Harrapan artefacts may get a place in new Rakhigarhi museum

Rakhigarhi, in Narnaund sub-division of Hisar district in Haryana, which is one of the five biggest Harrapan civilization sites, will now have an onsite museum.

Published: 04th February 2020 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Remains of human skeletons were found during excavations. (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

The twin villages of Rakhi Shahpur and Rakhi Khas (jointly earlier known as Rakhigarhi village) are on hillocks or mound which was declared as one of the ten endangered sites in Asia in 2012 by the Global Heritage Fund.

The villages date back to 6500BCE and is considered as a pre-Indus Valley civilization settlement.

During excavations by the archaeological department, remains and artefacts of the Harappan, pre-Harappan civilisation such as human skeletons have been found in more than seven mounds spread in about 100 acres. 

All that material has been kept at the Hisar Archaeology office near Jhajpul.  

In 2014 some additional mounds were discovered thus making this site the largest Indus Valley civilization site, even leaving behind Mohenjodaro.

The archaeologists believe that this site might contain over 5000-year-old mysteries of the Harappan civilization. 

A team of Indian and South Korean researchers led by Vasant Shinde of Deccan College, Pune carried out excavations on this site between 2013 and 2016.

Of the 62 graveyards discovered during the digging in one grave only remains of a couple were discovered.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018 ordered razing of more than 201 illegal houses constructed on these mounds.

