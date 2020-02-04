Home Nation

Maharashtra horror: 24-year-old woman college teacher set on fire by stalker

While accused Vicky Nagrale (27) was arrested soon after the incident, the victim’s condition is critical, doctors said.

Published: 04th February 2020 02:00 AM

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  In a shocking incident a 24-year old woman lecturer at a college in Wardha was set on fire by a stalker on Monday.

The incident took place at around 7.15 am, the usual time for the victim, a part-time lecturer at the Matoshri Ashatai Kunawar College in Hinganghat town of Wardha district, to go to the college.

“The college was just about 100 metres away from Nanderi Chowk area where the incident took place. It is a crowded area. As she alighted from bus, Nagrale came up to her, doused her with petrol that he took out from his two-wheeler, and set her ablaze before running away from the spot,” said police inspector Pratibha Dunbale.  

Wardha SP Basavaraj Teli, said that accused was arrested from Sawarkheda village near Butibori industrial area of Nagpur.

“Victim has sustained around 40 per cent burns. Her face is completely charred. But, more dangerous is the toxic fumes emanating from the fire that she must have inhaled, which made her condition critical,” said Dr Darshan Revankar of the Orange City Hospital in Nagpur.

TAGS
Wardha Woman Death Crimes Against Women
