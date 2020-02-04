Home Nation

Unemployment sky high, is this 'sanyog' or PM's 'prayog': Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka said that a report recently said 3.5 crore jobs have been lost in the last five years in seven important sectors.

Published: 04th February 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and General secretary Priyanka Gandhi during an election rally in New Delhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and General secretary Priyanka Gandhi during an election rally in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of job losses and took a dig at his "sanyog-prayog" remarks on Shaheen Bagh, asking whether the rise in unemployment was a coincidence or his experiment.

At a poll rally on Monday, Prime Minister Modi said the protests against the new citizenship law in Shaheen Bagh and other areas here are not a coincidence but an "experiment" ("sanyog nahi prayog") and a political conspiracy to destroy the country's harmony.

Taking on the prime minister, Priyanka Gandhi said a report recently said 3.5 crore jobs have been lost in the last five years in seven important sectors.

"When PM comes to give a speech in front of you, he does not even make a mention of it. Can he tell us whether the job losses was 'sanyog or prayog'. Can he tell us that in 35 years, the unemployment rate is the highest, 'ye kya sanyog tha, ya prayog tha unka'? (Was it coincidence, or his experiment)," she said at a joint rally with Rahul Gandhi in Sangam Vihar.

The BJP and AAP leaders keep praising themselves but do not talk about the things that matter to the people, she said.

Attacking Modi, Priyanka Gandhi said the prime minister says that the opposition does not allow him to work, but he is still working at a fast pace.

"This is true that state firms are being sold at a fast pace. They sold LIC, BPCL, Air India, BSNL and our even planning to sell railways. Really his pace is really fast. The Congress government alleviated 14 crore people out of poverty and in five years they have rapidly pushed people back in poverty," the Congress leader alleged.

She also attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that "we (the BJP) will make Delhi like UP".

"I am the Congress general secretary of UP, let me tell you what he has made of UP. It was a state that had the most potential. What is the state of affairs now, the BJP government, has harassed people," she alleged.

"Unemployment rate in UP is the highest, every two minutes a woman is raped, every 90 minutes there is a crime against a child, everyday there is an atrocity against 30 Dalits, maximum number of murders are in UP, unemployment is on top while eduction is languishing at the bottom of priorities," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"This is the state of affairs in UP where they have a government and they say that they want to make Delhi like UP. There is crime, anarchy and no sign of development in UP," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also slammed Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, saying it is claiming credit for work done by former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi invests Rs 5,200 crore in publicity, Arvind Kejriwal is not far behind and has spent Rs 611 crore for the Delhi polls," she said.

"What is the need for publicity if work is doing the talking for them," Priyanka Gandhi said, adding that they are doing so because they have done less work.

The BJP and the AAP should say how many roads and flyovers they have constructed, she said.

"Real issues are not being raised, someone talks of other countries, someone talks of divisive issues. One says those speaking against him is anti-national. When somebody raises people's issues, efforts are made to shut him up," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi 2020 Delhi elections Delhi Assembly Polls unemployment
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp