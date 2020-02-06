Home Nation

Coronavirus: People travelling to China will be quarantined on return, says DGCA

Among Indian airlines, IndiGo and Air India have suspended all of their flights between the two nation.

NEW DELHI: In view of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak in China, Aviation regulator DGCA told airlines on Wednesday that any person who will henceforth travel to the country will be quarantined on return.

SpiceJet continues to fly on Delhi-Hong Kong route.

In its circular to domestic as well as international airlines, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "People have already been advised to refrain from travel to China through an earlier advisory. People travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return."

"Existing visas (including eVisa already issued) are no longer valid for any foreign national travelling from China," it added.

Over last weekend, Air India conducted two special flights to Wuhan in China, evacuating 647 Indians and seven Maldivians.

All 647 people have been quarantined for two weeks on their return to India.

  • AJ
    Are the Indians coming to India from Hong Kong also being quarantined? For how long? At home or in the hospital?
    7 hours ago reply
