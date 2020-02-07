Home Nation

MP govt's decision to give 4 years to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power plant to pay Rs 450 crore dues triggers political controversy

BJP dubs the decision as undermining of state’s financial interest, while Cong defends it saying it’s in line with 2014 Investment Promotion Policy of BJP regime.

Published: 07th February 2020 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The cabinet committee for investment promotion (CCIP) in Madhya Pradesh has given the Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Power’s Sasan Power Project four years times to pay its Rs 450 crores dues – triggering a political controversy in the Congress-ruled state.

The BJP has attacked the Kamal Nath government terming the CCIP decision as undermining of state’s financial interests.

The ruling Congress, however, has maintained that the CCIP decision has been taken in line with the 2014 investment promotion policy of the previous BJP government in the state.

Importantly, the CCIP has decided to give four years time to Reliance Power’s Sasan Power Project to pay its dues to the tune of Rs 450 crores. Confirming it, the state’s public relations minister PC Sharma, “the four years time has been given to Anil Ambani to pay Rs 450 crores in line with the Kamal Nath government’s policy of rendering concessions to promote investment and industries in the state and render 70% employment to youths of the state in industrial units. Earlier, time of one year was given to the Reliance Power’s Sasan Power Project to pay the dues, which has been extended to four years now.

“Around 65 acres land has also been allocated for the Group’s project in Shivpuri district,” said Sharma.

The CCIP decision gave the BJP the much needed ammo to attack the Kamal Nath government. “The decision to give four years time to the power project to pay its Rs 450 crore dues undermines the state’s financial interest, particularly when CM Kamal Nath often talks about scarcity of funds affecting development in the state. The decision exposes that the present state government is only a pro-industrialist and capitalist regime, which is committed more towards furthering interests of industrialists/capitalists and less towards promoting interests and welfare of poor and unemployed lot,” said ex-minister and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava.

The ruling Congress, however, defended the decision. “The project commissioned in Singrauli district during 2013 meets 17% to 18% of state’s electricity demand. The Rs 27,000 crore project provides electricity to the state at Rs 1.53 per unit, if the project is allowed to close, then same electricity will have to procured from others at rates between Rs 4-Rs 5 per unit. Supply of electricity to the state from the Sasan Project has saved Rs 10,500 crores of state exchequer since 2013. Also, the CCIP decision is in line with the Investment Promotion Policy of 2014, when BJP government ruled MP,” said Narendra Saluja, senior Congress leader and media convener of CM Kamal Nath.

Importantly, then Congress national president Rahul Gandhi had targeted the same Anil Ambani in his speeches during the 2018 assembly polls in MP as well as 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Ambani Reliance Power
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp