Bihar cops unearth duplicate cigarettes worth Rs 1 crore in Muzaffarpur

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Muzaffarpur police acting on intelligence information provided by the Brand Protection Services Company's managing director Saiyad Mustafa Hussain, unearthed an illegal factory manufacturing duplicate cigarettes and seized bundles of tobacco products worth Rs 1 crore, on Monday.

According to Hussain's written complaint lodged with the concerned Mushahari police station, the cigarettes of ITC limited were being rolled-in illegally at a remote location in Khujalipur village for a long time.

"When the SHO of Mushahari police station conducted a raid on the location, manufactured cigarettes, wrappers and other materials besides packing machines and other tools were seized."

Hussain said that the factory was being run by Niranjan Rai while Nawal Rai and Ranjit Rai were caretakers of the premises.

"The marketing of duplicate cigarette of ITC limited brand was being done under the brand name of Tridev Tobacco Product Pvt Ltd", Hussain alleged in the petition.