Punjab: Army chopper makes emergency landing due to technical snag
The helicopter, on its way to Pathankot from Chandigarh, landed on a field in Ban Majra village here around 11:30 am, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar said.
Published: 13th February 2020 04:50 PM | Last Updated: 13th February 2020 04:50 PM | A+A A-
ROOP NAGAR: An Army Chetak chopper on Thursday made an emergency landing at a village in Punjab's Roop Nagar district due to a technical snag, a police official said here.
The helicopter, on its way to Pathankot from Chandigarh, landed on a field in Ban Majra village here around 11:30 am, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar said.
All three crew members were safe, he said.
While making the emergency landing, the chopper escaped a 66-KV high tension power line passing through the fields, the official said.
The area was cordoned off by police and another army helicopter with a maintenance team reached the spot to repair the fault.
The helicopter resumed its flight around 1:30 pm, the police said.