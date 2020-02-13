Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visits Indian Military Academy

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand visited the Indian Military Academy here on Thursday to strengthen engagement and defence cooperation between the two countries.

She was accompanied by a 20-member delegation of Thai diplomats and senior dignitaries.

The 64-year-old princess interacted with IMA Commandant Lt Gen J S Negi and held a range of discussions on training and administrative aspects of the prestigious institution.

Princess Sirindhorn has also been an instructor and teaches history at Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy (CRMA).

CRMA is the military academy of Thailand Army that has graduated many of the southeast Asian nation's rulers, including its current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha.

Princess Sirindhorn was promoted in 1996 to the highest military rank of 'General' and was conferred later with the title 'Professor' for her expertise in historical subjects in 2000.

The delegation appreciated the training infrastructure at IMA and also commended the training staff for imparting the highest standards of military training to the gentlemen cadets.

On behalf of Thailand, the princess expressed keen desire to take defence cooperation with India to the next level.

India and Thailand conducted a joint military exercise at Umroi in Meghalaya as part of 'Maitree 2019'.

Conducted since 2006, the annual exercise aims to conduct joint training of troops in counter-terrorism operations in jungle and urban terrains.

Both countries are keen to further strengthen such engagements.