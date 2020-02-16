Three including Shiv Sena worker held for attacking Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Three persons including the organising secretary of Shiv Sena were arrested for allegedly being involved in the attack of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy on Friday.

Stones and bricks were pelted on Kumar's convoy near Biganj in Ara when he was on his way to address an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally.

On the eve of that rally, Kumar had alleged that the stage built for addressing the rally was also damaged by some unknown miscreants.

Ara SP Sushil Kumar said that three trouble mongers including a shiva Sean's office bearer were arrested and two motorcycles were seized from the spot.

"An FIR on the statement of an ASI, who assigned with the task of escorting the convoy, was lodged under relevant sections named against 10 and 15 unknown persons," the SP said.

The SP also added that investigation followed by raid is going on in the case to nab other involved persons.

Kanhaiya Kumar had escaped unhurt in the attack but window panes of one of the vehicles of the convoy were damaged. Locals had alleged that the tension leading stone-pelting had erupted in protest against a motorcyclist being knocked by the convoy.

This was the 8th attack on Kumar's convoy since he embarked on a statewide "Jana-Gana-mana" yatra against the CAA from West Champaran on January 30.

The Jana Gana mana yatra will culminate into a rally in Patna on February 29. Meanwhile, D Raja, CPI general secretary, wrote a letter to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar requesting him to provide severity on the adequate scale to the convoy of Kumar in the wake of recent so many incidents of attacks.