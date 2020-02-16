Home Nation

Three including Shiv Sena worker held for attacking Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy in Bihar

Stones and bricks were pelted on Kumar's convoy near Biganj in Ara when he was on his way to address an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally.

Published: 16th February 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar

Former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Three persons including the organising secretary of Shiv Sena were arrested for allegedly being involved in the attack of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy on Friday. 

Stones and bricks were pelted on Kumar's convoy near Biganj in Ara when he was on his way to address an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally.

On the eve of that rally, Kumar had alleged that the stage built for addressing the rally was also damaged by some unknown miscreants.

Ara SP Sushil Kumar said that three trouble mongers including a shiva Sean's office bearer were arrested and two motorcycles were seized from the spot.

"An FIR on the statement of an ASI, who assigned with the task of escorting the convoy, was lodged under relevant sections named against 10 and 15 unknown persons," the SP said.

The SP also added that investigation followed by raid is going on in the case to nab other involved persons.

Kanhaiya Kumar had escaped unhurt in the attack but window panes of one of the vehicles of the convoy were damaged. Locals had alleged that the tension leading stone-pelting had erupted in protest against a motorcyclist being knocked by the convoy.

This was the 8th attack on Kumar's convoy since he embarked on a statewide "Jana-Gana-mana" yatra against the CAA from West Champaran on January 30.

The Jana Gana mana yatra will culminate into a rally in Patna on February 29. Meanwhile, D Raja, CPI general secretary, wrote a letter to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar requesting him to provide severity on the adequate scale to the convoy of Kumar in the wake of recent so many incidents of attacks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanhaiya Kumar CPI Shiv Sena
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp