Bihar Assembly election: Prashant Kishor to disclose his strategies on February 18 in Patna

Sources said that he had chalked out a special plan to defeat the NDA in Bihar after being expelled from the JDU.

PATNA: After being expelled from JD(U), Poll strategist Prashant Kishor will shed light on his plans for the first time on Tuesday (February 18)in Patna.

Earlier, he had decided to speak to the media on February 10 but that was changed to February 18.

He will also announce with which political party, his agency I-PAC would be sharing its strategies- Congress, RJD, RLSP in the upcoming Bihar Assembly election.

In Delhi, he has stated that his role in Bihar politics is not just a poll strategist but like a political warrior.

He is expected to answer questions on whether he will also embark on a yatra in Bihar like three others Tejashwi Yadav, Kanhaiya Kumar and Chirag Paswan or launch the Kejariwal model of politics.

The RJD has already expressed its annoyance on taking help in polls from Prashant Kishor and Tejashwi Yadav also has clearly refused to join with him.

Sources said that he may go either with the Congress or AAP in Bihar.

