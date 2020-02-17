Congress refrains from answering 'speculative' question on Priyanka's Rajya Sabha prospects

Home Nation

On Monday, four Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh urged the party leadership to field Priyanka Gandhi from the state in the Rajya Sabha election.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday refrained from answering a question on whether the party was contemplating to send its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Rajya Sabha.

"We don't answer speculative questions," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said after the question was posed to him in this regard at a press conference.

There has been speculation in the Congress that Priyanka Gandhi can be sent to Rajya Sabha.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from the state are falling vacant in April.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from the state are falling vacant in April.

One of the seats is currently represented by Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, while the other two are held by the BJP.

The Congress is likely to bag two of these three seats following the party's victory in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

In view of the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls, Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders, including former Union minister Arun Yadav and three current state ministers Sajjan Singh Verma, P C Sharma and Jaivardhan Singh, urged the party to field Priyanka Gandhi from the state.

