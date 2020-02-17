Rajasthan engineer stabbed to death by man after spat over latter's barking pet dog

By PTI

JAIPUR: An engineer was stabbed to death allegedly by a government employee after a spat over a pet dog in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Santosh Sharma took his dog outside for a walk and it barked at the accused, Akash Dalal, they said.

Dalal objected to it and during the spat brought a knife from his flat and attacked Sharma.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, SHO of Alwar Sadar Police Station Ramniwas said.

Both Sharma and Dalal lived in the same residential complex.

While Sharma was an engineer working with a private company, Dalal was a tax assistant.

"The accused has been detained and is being interrogated," he said, adding, that the body was handed over to family members after a postmortem on Monday.