Union Home Minister Amit Shah targets Jharkhand government over killing of seven tribals

Amit Shah targeted the Jharkhand government in over the brutal killing of seven tribal people in West Singhbhum district.

Published: 17th February 2020 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik party with the BJP at Jagannathpur area of Ranchi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik party with the BJP at Jagannathpur area of Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

RANCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday targeted the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand over the brutal killing of seven tribal people in West Singhbhum district in January.

"Seven tribal people were killed in the most brutal way in Jharkhand. I have never heard of such killings in my life. They were abducted and later beheaded. A team of BJP MPs had gone to the spot and the photographs which I saw were disturbing. No action has been taken so far.

"BJP will not sit quietly if law and order continues to deteriorate. BJP will fight both inside the Assembly and on the streets," Shah said while addressing a gathering following the return of former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha President Babulal Marandi to the BJP here on Monday.

"BJP lost in the Assembly polls and we respect the mandate. We will do more work as the opposition. BJP does not work to grab power, it works to take the country forward. The Raghubar Das govt implemented each scheme of the Narendra Modi-led government -- from electricity, toilets to providing gas cylinders to every household. Now Narendra Modi has decided to take water to each household by 2024.

"The Modi government made way for Ram Mandir. Soon a grand temple will be constructed. We also scrapped Article 370 and made Kashmir part of India. Bodo issues too have been settled," Shah said.

Speaking on the return of Marandi, Shah said, "It is true that I tried to bring Marandi back into BJP since 2014. I can assure you that we consider you as part of BJP. You and the others joinig the BJP will be given respect and position in the party."

