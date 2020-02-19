Bhupesh Baghel invites US investors to explore investment opportunities in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel invited American companies to explore immense investment opportunities across the key areas focusing on information technology, agro and food processing, biofuels, textile, pharmaceutical, Ayurveda and service industries.

On a multi-city visit to US with the high-level official delegation, the chief minister elucidated on the new industrial policy 2019-24 of the state during a business meet with US India Strategic Partnership Forum at the New York-based Consulate General of India.



While highlighting Chhattisgarh as “ideal destination”, he cited Chhattisgarh as mineral resource-rich state, which has enough industries in the core sector.

“Besides iron-ore, coal, bauxite, dense forest we also have potentiality of diamond which needs to be explored and mined. From 4000 MW the production of power has crossed 22000 MW and the state supplies it to Delhi, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharastra and other places," the chief minister said as he reiterated towards strengthening the purchasing power of the people which will create demand consequently paving the way for the industry to move and grow.

Baghel, who completed his one year as chief minister in December 2019, urged the investors to take advantage of investment-friendly policies and conducive business environment in Chhattisgarh, which he cited as one of the fastest-growing states with a superior track record on ‘ease of doing business’ in the country.

The CM also underlined the abundance of natural resources, power, low cost of doing business, skilled workforce as strength of the state. He met select investors including Indians earlier at San Francisco apprising them the state’s strong focus on technology-based enterprises with the investment in non-core sector remaining as the high priority.

He also shared about the new industrial policy that talked of sustainable development and investments in the filed of robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), aerospace engineering and aircraft repair, besides the various processing lines of business in diversified areas.

Earlier Baghel attended special discussion in India Conference at Harvard, where he shared his thoughts on ‘Caste and Politics in Democratic India’. He also met Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee who appreciated the innovative people-oriented development schemes launched by Chhattisgarh state. He visited United Nations General Assembly for an interactive session over the working of the UN at the Permanent Mission of India with Ambassador, deputy Ambassador and Diplomats.

