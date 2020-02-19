Home Nation

Bhupesh Baghel invites US investors to explore investment opportunities in Chhattisgarh

On a multi-city visit to US with the high-level official delegation, the chief minister elucidated on the new industrial policy 2019-24 of the state during a business meet.

Published: 19th February 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel interacting with investors in New York. (Photo| EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel invited American companies to explore immense investment opportunities across the key areas focusing on information technology, agro and food processing, biofuels, textile, pharmaceutical, Ayurveda and service industries.

On a multi-city visit to US with the high-level official delegation, the chief minister elucidated on the new industrial policy 2019-24 of the state during a business meet with US India Strategic Partnership Forum at the New York-based Consulate General of India.
 
While highlighting Chhattisgarh as “ideal destination”, he cited Chhattisgarh as mineral resource-rich state, which has enough industries in the core sector.

READ| Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee to visit Chhattisgarh in July, observe rural schemes

“Besides iron-ore, coal, bauxite, dense forest we also have potentiality of diamond which needs to be explored and mined. From 4000 MW the production of power has crossed 22000 MW and the state supplies it to Delhi, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharastra and other places," the chief minister said as he reiterated towards strengthening the purchasing power of the people which will create demand consequently paving the way for the industry to move and grow.

Baghel, who completed his one year as chief minister in December 2019, urged the investors to take advantage of investment-friendly policies and conducive business environment in Chhattisgarh, which he cited as one of the fastest-growing states with a superior track record on ‘ease of doing business’ in the country.

The CM also underlined the abundance of natural resources, power, low cost of doing business, skilled workforce as strength of the state. He met select investors including Indians earlier at San Francisco apprising them the state’s strong focus on technology-based enterprises with the investment in non-core sector remaining as the high priority.

He also shared about the new industrial policy that talked of sustainable development and investments in the filed of robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), aerospace engineering and aircraft repair, besides the various processing lines of business in diversified areas.

Earlier Baghel attended special discussion in India Conference at Harvard, where he shared his thoughts on ‘Caste and Politics in Democratic India’. He also met Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee who appreciated the innovative people-oriented development schemes launched by Chhattisgarh state. He visited United Nations General Assembly for an interactive session over the working of the UN at the Permanent Mission of India with Ambassador, deputy Ambassador and Diplomats.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Three killed as crane falls on film crew at Shankar and Kamal's 'Indian 2' shooting spot
Gallery
21 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 21 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp