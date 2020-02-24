Unbelievable! Never seen anything like this, says Trump's aide on roadshow

Home Nation

AHMEDABAD: Enthralled by the grand-welcome accorded to Donald Trump by thousands of people on the roads from Sabarmati Ashram to Motera Stadium here, a senior aide of the US president on Monday said he has not seen a welcome like this.

"In motorcade en route to the stadium. I've never seen anything like this. Unbelievable!!!!," tweeted Dan Scavino Jr, Trump's assistant, while sharing the photos of people assembled on the road during the roadshow.

The road-show was held from Ahmedabad Airport to Motera stadium, a distance of nearly 20 kilometers. People, hoardings, flags, lined up the road to welcome the US President.

LIVE | Sachin, Virat, DDLJ: It's 'Love India' for Trump at packed Motera

Trump briefly stopped over at Sabarmati Ashram, along with his wife Melania and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

People were seen waving flags of Indian and the United States on both sides of the road. Massive billboards and hoarding have been put up in the city.

The roadshow was filled with pomp and spectacle. At Motera stadium, Trump will address the crowd of over 1,00,000 people.

Tight security has been put in place across the city. A total of 108 senior police officers including 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 75 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) besides thousands of junior officers and jawans are part of the security arrangements.

Within a very packed schedule of around 36 hours, Trump will next proceed to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal and arrive in Delhi to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and will also attend delegation-level talks over defence and trade with Prime Minister Modi.

