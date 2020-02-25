Home Nation

Maoists using bullet-proof helmets has police scratching their heads

That the Maoists are ahead of the police in combat tactics is not new. In 1980, a senior leader of Pratigatana Chalamanna had fled after abandoning an AK 47 during police firing in Warangal.

Published: 25th February 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes ( Photo | AFP)

By Moulimareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The outlawed Maoists are a step ahead of security forces in protecting themselves. In a recent encounter that took place in Chhattisgarh dubbed as Operation Prahara, the Maoists wore bullet-proof helmets to avoid being injured from headshots. This helped them in minimising the casualties. In the 30- hour shoot-out that took place in Tondamarka, Durma and Badekadeval in Sukuma district of Chhattisgarh, only eight Maoists died.

If the Maoists had not worn bullet-proof helmets, the casualties would have been higher, the police said. According to them, as many as 25 Maoists managed to escape into the forests during the encounter. “The security forces seized a few helmets at the scene of encounter. Now, the intelligence officials are trying to figure out how they had come by the helmets,” the police said.

That the Maoists are ahead of the police in combat tactics is not new. In 1980, a senior leader of Pratigatana Chalamanna had fled after abandoning an AK 47 during police firing in Warangal.

According to sources, there are at least 50,000 CRPF personnel involved in fighting Maoists, but the government has only sanctioned a meagre amount to them to purchase only 1,000 bullet-proof helmets. A senior officer felt that these bullet-proof helmets may have been stolen from the CRPF jawans who were killed in encounters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Operation Prahara Tondamarka Maoist encounter
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp