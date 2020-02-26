Home Nation

Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari visit Delhi violence injured at GTB Hospital

At least 13 persons have died and around 190 are injured in the clashes between pro-CAA and anti CAA protestors that have been raging in North-East Delhi for the past three days.

Published: 26th February 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday visited Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital here to review the condition of people injured in violence in parts of North-East Delhi.

Speaking to media, Vardhan informed that 81 people were admitted to the hospital on Monday and 69 on Tuesday. While a few of them have been discharged after treatment, others are being treated for their injuries.

"On Monday, 81 patients arrived here and 69 on Tuesday. 13 deaths have occurred. Doctors told either they have been brought dead or in a critical condition. 30 to 40 per cent have gone back after receiving treatment.

"I visited different departments as people have suffered injuries in different parts of the body. Some have them on the chest while some on the abdomen. You can say their condition is critical but doctors are trying their best. Preliminary treatments have been done. Some patients also underwent operations," Vardhan said.

Terming it an "unfortunate incident", Vardhan said he will "pray for the speedy recovery for all patients and appeal to everyone in society not to believe in rumours and maintain peace."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari termed the Delhi violence as "very painful" and urged people to maintain peace and help the government in resolving the "dreadful situation".

In the wake of violence in North East Delhi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval late on Tuesday reached Seelampur area to take stock of the situation and visited violence-hit areas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting with Delhi Police and Home Ministry officials in the wake of violence that has been raging in the national capital for the past two days.

The Home Minister urged political parties leaders to exercise restraint, rise above party lines to tackle the situation, according to an official release.

He also urged leaders to avoid giving provocative speeches and statements which could result in a flare-up of the situation.

At least 13 persons have died and around 190 are injured in the clashes between pro-CAA and anti CAA protestors that have been raging in North-East Delhi for the past three days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Manoj Tiwari Manoj Tiwari Delhi Riots communal riots
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp