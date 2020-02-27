Modi government's flagship 'Ujjwala' scheme achieves 91 per cent refill rate in Uttarakhand

Home Nation

Out of total 2.35 lakh active Ujjwala connections, 2.15 lakh have been regularly refilling their cylinders through this initiative.

Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana gas connection is provided to below poverty line families with a support of Rs 1,600 for each connection.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Over 91 per cent of Ujjwala Scheme beneficiaries have been refilling their LPG cylinders according to newly collated data provided by the officials of Indian Oil Corporation.

Prabhat Verma from IOC told The New Indian Express, "Our data is collated meticulously from across the 13 districts of Uttarakhand and we have crossed 91 per cent of refilling among Ujjawala Scheme holders."

Ujjwala, which is Modi government's flagship scheme, designed and aimed to provide LPG connections for free to BPL households across the country.

The scheme is especially aimed at the empowerment of underprivileged women. 

However, despite success people of hilly terrains remain plagued with issues such as transportation, non-availability of centers for the refill, lack of delivery to the houses of connection holders and others. 

Last week, cooking gas LPG price was increased by Rs 144.5 per cylinder.

However, to protect the consumers from the burn, the government almost doubled the subsidy per cylinder.

