Home Nation

At EZC meeting chaired by Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar demands special status for Bihar

Nitish Kumar requested Amit Shah to annul the orders shifting two battalions of the CRPF from Bihar to Chhattisgarh.

Published: 28th February 2020 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday demanded special category status for Bihar at the East Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bhubaneswar.

He asserted that Bihar must be given "its due" to enable it to make rapid progress and contribute better to the overall development of the country.

Kumar has been demanding special category status for Bihar since 2005 when he first came to power in the state, which is among the less developed ones in the country and is below the national average on multiple development parameters.

In his speech at the EZC, the text of which was made available here by the chief minister's office, Kumar also called for developing a mechanism for resolving interstate issues in the eastern region which shared a common cultural legacy and faced problems of similar nature.

Underscoring the positive effects of prohibition that has been in force in Bihar since April, 2016, the chief minister expressed concern over liquor being smuggled into the state from adjoining Jharkhand and West Bengal and urged their governments for effective check.

Kumar also expressed concern over reports that the Centre planned to discontinue with its 'Special Infrastructure Scheme' aimed at strengthening the policing network in the insurgency-affected areas of the country.

The chief minister suggested the expenses incurred towards deployment of paramilitary forces to combat the ultra-Left be shared jointly by the union government and the respective states, instead of the current practice of the state bearing the entire burden.

He requested Shah to annul the orders shifting two battalions of the CRPF from Bihar to Chhattisgarh and ensure timely return of eight companies which have been sent to other states.

Stating that the government was providing 50 acres to the CRPF for setting up the headquarters of Rapid Action Force battalion, Kumar urged the union home minister to ensure that the construction work be started at the earliest since at present RAF companies are brought to communally sensitive Bihar from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, which involved a travel time of 12-16 hours and led to problems.

Terming as insufficient the funds released by the Centre in the current fiscal under Bringing Green Revolution in Eastern India for the entire region (Rs 414 crore) and Bihar (Rs 52 crore), the JD(U) president demanded the state be allocated Rs 1,000 crore annually.

He also complained that the policy on sediment management formulated by the Centre in 2017 did not adequately address the state's concerns and called for a holistic approach that took into account issues like the state's claim on water share upstream of Farakka Barrage and the problem of erosion downstream.

Kumar also urged the cooperation of the government of Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar in 2000, on issues like sharing of liabilities towards payment of pension and other benefits to retired government servants and irrigation projects which would cater to both the states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EZC meeting Amit Shah Nitish Kumar Bihar special status
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp