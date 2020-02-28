Home Nation

Maharashtra to bring law to give 5% quota for Muslims in education

Minister for Minority Affairs Nawab Malik told the legislative council that the state government will introduce legislation to the effect soon in the matter which has been pending since long.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra plans to bring in a law to provide five per cent reservations to Muslims in government education institutions soon, Minister for Minority Affairs Nawab Malik said here on Friday.

He informed the Maharashtra legislative council that the state government will introduce legislation to the effect soon in the matter which has been pending since long.

Responding to query by Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise, Malik said that suitable action will be taken in this regard before the start of the admissions for the next academic year.

The decision is in tune with the common minimum programme of the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government and will be implemented after taking legal opinion in the matter.

