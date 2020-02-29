India's first NALSA legal-aid helpline launched in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: India’s first free legal aid helpline services of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) was launched in Chhattisgarh at the premises of Raipur district court on Saturday.

The helpline number 15100 inaugurated by the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in a function was presided over by the Chhattisgarh high court Chief Justice PR Ramchandra Menon.

The NALSA legal aid is intended to provide advice on any legal matter and to facilitate quick, free, easy access to the process of justice.

“The first NALSA free legal aid helpline begins from Chhattisgarh. It’s a matter of pride for us. It will assist the needy people with the quick, appropriate and affordable means to judicial processes. The state government will advertise the new facility among the masses,” the CM said.

The Chief Justice said that this legal aid helpline has been started for the needy and very poor people. “More and more such people should be benefitted from it,” he added.

Few senior judges from the high court and other legal luminaries were present during the occasion.