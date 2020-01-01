Home Nation

Akhilesh Yadav should stay in Pakistan to understand atrocities being faced by Hindus: UP BJP chief

Swatantra Dev Singh also accused Yadav of ignoring his party's workers and promoting his family members.

Published: 01st January 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Swatantra Dev Singh, Uttar Pradesh BJP president

Swatantra Dev Singh, Uttar Pradesh BJP president (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MATHURA: Hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav for opposing the NPR and the NRC, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Wednesday said the Samajwadi Party chief should stay in Pakistan for a month to understand the atrocities being faced by Hindus there.

Singh also asserted that the amended Citizenship Act was not against the poor and accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of misguiding the people on the law.

"Akhilesh should stay in Pakistan for one month and pray in Hindu temples, then he will have first-hand experience of atrocities committed on Hindus in Pakistan," the state BJP chief said.

ALSO READ | NPR, NRC against poor, minorities, I will not fill up the forms: Akhilesh Yadav

His remarks come after Yadav on December 29 said the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were against the poor and minorities of the country, while asserting that he will not fill up the NPR form.

"There is nothing wrong in the NPR as it provides simple options like presentation of Aadhaar card or driving license, etc or confirmation by three residents of the area that the person is a bonafide resident of the area," Singh told reporters at a gaushala in Vrindavan.

He also accused Yadav of ignoring his party's workers and promoting his family members.

Attacking Priyanka Gandhi, who is also a Congress general secretary, the BJP leader said, "The visit of Priyanka to victims of riots with the sole purpose of misguiding them and creating a ruckus, is objectionable, since people are misguided about the CAA."  

He said there should be healthy politics as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is in the interest of the poor.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are trying to provide a respectable life to people hit by atrocities in Pakistan through the citizenship law, Singh said.

Owing to the negative approach of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party on the CAA, neither Hindus nor Muslims will vote in their favour, he asserted.

He asked leaders of these parties and students of JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia to go through the CAA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Swatantra Dev Singh Pakistan
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp