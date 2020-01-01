Home Nation

India needs to pay more attention to China border: Army chief Naravane

On the border dispute with China, the Army chief said that continuing peace along the border will pave the way for a solution.

Published: 01st January 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 11:08 AM

Army Chief Lt General MM Naravane addressing the media in New Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The new Army chief Lieutenant General MM Naravane on Wednesday said that India needs to pay more attention to its border along China and asserted that the force is capable of dealing with any security challenge.

"We have been giving attention to our western front in the past. The northern front now also requires an equal amount of attention... The Army is capable of tackling any dangers to the country," General Naravane told reporters after receiving the first Guard of Honour as the Army chief here.

"In that context, we are now going in for capability development and enhancement of our capacities even in our northern borders which includes the northeastern part of our country," he said.

On the border dispute with China, the Army chief said that continuing peace along the border will pave the way for a solution.

"We have been able to maintain peace and tranquillity along borders and I'm sure that situation will prevail. By maintaining this, we will be able to set the stage for the eventual solution," he said.

General Naravane said that operational readiness and modernisation will be among the top priorities of the Army under his leadership.

"Our priority will be to be ready to meet any challenge and to be operationally prepared at all times. This will happen as a result of modernisation. We will continue to build our capability especially in the North and Northeast region of our country," he said.

He said that the Indian Army will pay special attention to respect human rights. "We will also pay special emphasis on raising security awareness among ranks and file and pay special attention to respect human rights," the Army chief said.

Assuring the country on security, he said, "All three services -- the Army, the Navy and the Air Force -- are ready to defend the country."

He extended wishes to people in the new year and hoped that the country will make huge progress in this decade.

General Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday, succeeding General Bipin Rawat who has become India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

General Naravane was previously the Vice Chief of Army Staff.

